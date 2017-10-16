Elk bugling/camouflage contest Oct. 24

MEEKER | The annual elk bugling and camouflage contest for kids in first through fifth grades will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Meeker Elementary School. Call 878-4969 for more information.
Related Articles
Elk bugling and camouflage contest results from Meeker
November 6, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
Courtesy photo Twenty-seven students participated in the annual elk bugling contest sponsored by the Meeker Police Department, who thanked judges Jarrett Waldref and Jeff McGuire, and Stan Wyatt of Wyatt Sports who donated binoculars for […]
Leave a Reply