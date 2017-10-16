Elk bugling/camouflage contest Oct. 24

October 16, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The annual elk bugling and camouflage contest for kids in first through fifth grades will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at Meeker Elementary School. Call 878-4969 for more information.

