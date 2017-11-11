Elk hunting has been good so far

RBC | A combination of cooperative weather in the form of early snowfall coupled with last year’s elk harvest being lower than normal resulted in the first rifle season going well for hunters.

“Hunters in general were finding elk,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife Area 6 Wildlife Manager Bill deVergie. “We also saw several really nice bulls taken. This is probably a result of last year’s harvest being a bit lower than normal… more bulls left over for this year.”

The second rifle season was closer to normal.

“After the elk are hunted during the first season, they become more difficult to find and the harvest is lower,” deVergie said. A return to warmer, drier temperatures during the second season didn’t help hunters, either.

Deer hunters have also had a good season. deVergie said the mandatory testing for Chronic Wasting Disease for the units in Deer Management Area D-7 brought a lot of deer through the CPW office for sampling.

“Most deer hunters seemed very pleased,” deVergie said.

Third rifle season kicked off last weekend and continues through Nov. 12. Fourth combined limited deer/elk season is Nov. 15-19.

