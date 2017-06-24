Elliot/Choate top golfers, Collins/Hooks take top net honors

MEEKER | Twenty-three teams, many from out-of-town, played in the annual two-man best ball golf tournament held last weekend at the Meeker Golf Course. It was out-of-town teams taking the top honors in both flights but locals finished in the money in both flights too.

Perennial champs Joe Elliot of Rifle and his partner Doug Choate of Battlement Mesa were the best golfers on the course, winning the two-day event with a 10-under par 126. The champions shot six-under par after the first day and added two shots on the second day.

Meeker’s Lex Collins and Kyle Hooks finished the first day at even par (68), as did Rifle’s Pat Burwell and Cole Manuppella but Collins and Hooks took four shots off the second day to record a 132 after 36 holes, six shots better Burwell and Manuppella.

Collins and Hooks took net honors in the championship flight with a net score of 121, giving Burwell and Manuppella second gross.

Father/son team George and Jason Back, tied with Meeker’s Jason Mack and his partner Rob Trask of Steamboat Springs, for the second best net score at 122.

Johnny Lee and Steve Williams of Glenwood Springs, were the top golfers in the first flight, shooting a 72 on the first day and 71 on the second. Meeker’s Sam Etheridge and Earl Scheuer were eight shots behind the champs, placing second.

Rifle’s Wendell Goad and Mitch Morgan finished with the best net score (117) in the first flight, two shots ahead of Meeker’s Greg Ackerman and Clint Chappell.

This weekend is the Rio Blanco Cup Tournament, which will be played at Cedar Ridges Golf Course in Rangely for possession of the coveted Rio Blanco County Cup.

Like this: Like Loading...