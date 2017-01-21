Encana sells Rangely field, affecting 26 employees

RANGELY | Last week Encana Oil and Gas announced the sale of the Rangely based Douglas Creek Field to SWEVCO-SABW.

Doug Hock, Encana Manager of Media Relations, said on Monday “Encana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc. has reached an agreement to sell its Douglas Creek Arch operations, Dragon Trail processing plant and compressors, as well as the Rangely field office to SWEVCO-SABW. The deal is expected to close around March 1. The 26 Encana employees impacted by the sale will receive a severance package and have an opportunity to apply for available positions with SWEVCO-SABW. Encana’s assets encompass over 600 wells and 142,000 net acres in Rio Blanco and Garfield counties.”

SWEVCO-SABW could not be reached for comment.

The sale follows a downturn in the oil and gas industry, impacting many jobs countywide.

