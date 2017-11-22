Enroll in Environmental Quality Incentives Program by Dec. 15

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | Colorado landowners have until Friday, Dec. 15 to submit an application for enrollment into the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Eligible applications received after the cutoff period may be considered during a later time and will be processed throughout the fiscal year as needed. Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers. To locate an office near you please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the “contact us” link.

EQIP provides voluntary financial assistance for conservation systems. The 2018 enrollments will focus on measures to improve water quality and quantity, as well as wildlife habitat for sage grouse, lesser prairie chicken, southwestern willow flycatcher and many more species. The program also offers opportunities for landowners to improve soil health and air quality, as well as to enhance the conditions of grazing and forest lands and organic ag operations.

The NRCS office that services Rio Blanco County is located at 315 Seventh St., in Meeker. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. To find out more information about EQIP please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the “programs” link or contact Tiffany Jehorek at 970-878-5628 ext. 3 or tiffany.jehorek@co.usda.gov

