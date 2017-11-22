Enroll in Environmental Quality Incentives Program by Dec. 15

November 22, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County 0

Special to the Herald Times
RBC | Colorado landowners have until Friday, Dec. 15 to submit an application for enrollment into the Natural Resources Conservation Service’s (NRCS) Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). Eligible applications received after the cutoff period may be considered during a later time and will be processed throughout the fiscal year as needed. Applications are accepted at all Colorado NRCS offices and USDA Service Centers. To locate an office near you please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the “contact us” link.
EQIP provides voluntary financial assistance for conservation systems. The 2018 enrollments will focus on measures to improve water quality and quantity, as well as wildlife habitat for sage grouse, lesser prairie chicken, southwestern willow flycatcher and many more species. The program also offers opportunities for landowners to improve soil health and air quality, as well as to enhance the conditions of grazing and forest lands and organic ag operations.
The NRCS office that services Rio Blanco County is located at 315 Seventh St., in Meeker. Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15. To find out more information about EQIP please visit www.co.nrcs.usda.gov and select the “programs” link or contact Tiffany Jehorek at 970-878-5628 ext. 3 or tiffany.jehorek@co.usda.gov

Related Articles

County

Conservation program applications available

January 9, 2017 Niki Turner 0

MEEKER | Apply NOW, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will accept and process applications for enrollment in the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP), the nation’s largest conservation program. NRCS has […]

No Picture
County

County landowners urged to apply for NRCS funds

January 6, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I The Colorado Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is accepting applications from state landowners interested in implementing conservation practices to improve natural resources on farmland and wetland areas through its Environmental Quality Incentives Program […]

No Picture
County

NRCS reminds ranchers and farmers of new wetlands rules

May 26, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0

RBC I Tiffany Jehorek, the district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Meeker reminds area ranchers and farmers that the new Farm Bill has established changes relative to wetlands in Rio Blanco […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply