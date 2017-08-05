ERBM annual shutdown in August

MEEKER | The Meeker Recreation Center will be running their annual shutdown in August. The pool will be closed Aug. 7-20 and the center will have a full shutdown Aug. 17-20. Both will resume normal hours on Monday, Aug. 21. Each year the center must close for critical maintenance that cannot be performed around normal operations. The extended closure for the pools this year is to resurface the plaster surfaces of the pools which must be completed about every 10 years. MRC opened in 2008 and is experiencing normal wear and tear that must be preventatively addressed in order to avoid more costly repairs in the future.
