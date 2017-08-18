ERBM annual shutdown through Aug. 20

Meeker | The Meeker Recreation Center will be running its annual shutdown in August. The pool will be closed Aug. 7-20 and the center will have a full shutdown Aug. 17-20. Both will resume normal hours on Monday, Aug. 21. Each year the center must close for critical maintenance that cannot be performed around normal operations. The extended closure for the pools this year is to resurface the plaster surfaces of the pools which must be completed about every 10 years. MRC opened in 2008 and is experiencing normal wear and tear that must be preventatively addressed in order to avoid more costly repairs in the future.
Related Articles
Blazin’ Trails a way to better health
January 26, 2013 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I Pioneers Medical Center, Eastern Rio Blanco Recreation and Parks District, Meeker Drugs, Pioneers Healthcare Foundation and the Meeker Human Resource Council (Meeker’s local United Way) have joined together to offer a multi-faceted health […]
Tops in Range Call 5K walk
July 14, 2015 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Below are the top 40 overall finishers in The Saturday Morning 5K Range Call Walk. Information includes, from left to right: position, runner’s name, runner’s age and runner’s sex. Related
Meeker Marlins swim their way to a great season
August 13, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker Marlins Swim team, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Park District, concluded their summer swim meet schedule with the High Country League Championship meet in Eagle, Colo., this past Friday. Related
Leave a Reply