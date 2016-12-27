ERBM basketball …

One of two undefeated third-fourth grade ERBM basketball teams: (back) coach Holly and Tom Knowles, (middle) Emma Buckler, Carys Walton, Natalie Knight, Taylor Garcia and Hayden Garcia, (front) Jacey Follman, Rylee Sullivan and Addison Knowles. Not in picture: coach Angie Follman
The other undefeated third-fourth grade basketball team: (back) coach Natosha Clatterbaugh and coach Briana Williams, (middle) manager Raegan Clatterbaugh, Aimee Shults, Rhiwan Williams, Ella Dunn, Reese Clatterbaugh, (front) Leah Wood, Emma Bauer, Adison Selle, Birdie McCaffrey
The fifth-sixth grade team participated in the end of season tournament in Rifle on Dec. 10. Their season ended with a loss to Parachute, but they had a great season.  (Back) coach Kathy Thorsby, coach Erik Brown, coach Shiloh May, coach Chris Lockwood, (third row) Kate Lockwood, Ainsley Selle, Vivian Brown, Ruby Holliday, Nevaeh LeBlanc, Eva Scritchfield, Adrianna Price, (second row) Diara Beougher, Madison Mendenhall, Autumn Hobbs, Katelyn McPherson, Grace Roberts, (front) Jayda May, Ellie Hossack, Kassidy Willie, Melayni Wangnild, Jessica Pelloni, Brealyn Garcia. Not in picture: Wagner Brown & Emma Luce.

Christy Knight photos

