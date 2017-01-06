ERBM family ice fishing day Jan. 7

Meeker | The ERBM Recreation & Park District Family Ice Fishing Day will occur on Saturday, Jan. 7 from noon until 4 p.m. at Lake Avery. The ice is ready. For more information, please contact ERBM Recreation & Park District at 970-878-3403.
