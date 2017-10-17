ERBM Flag Football …

The ERBM Recreation and Park District’s flag football programs are underway. Participants in first/second grades showcase their skills every Monday and Wednesday from 5:15-6:15 p.m., while third/sixth grade participants hit the grid iron Tuesday and Thursdays from 5:15-6:15 p.m., both at Paintbrush Park. Above, Jordan Zielinske eludes Gabe Smithers and Trent Sanders in the first game of the season.

courtesy photo

