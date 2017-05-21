ERBM planning plenty of summer rec opportunities

By Sean VonRoenn

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | Summer always provides a myriad of activities and events to keep you moving here in Meeker. In addition to all the traditional summer offerings available through the ERBM Recreation and Park District, please take note of some new and innovative opportunities described below that are coming your way in the next few months.

ERBM has expanded its partnership with the Rio Blanco Golf Association to provide ongoing recreational opportunities at the Meeker Golf Course. This summer there’s a variety of ways for youth to hit the links. Youngsters are encouraged to sign up for the Golf for Kids youth instruction program, compete in the Youth Golf Tournament on July 25, and are invited to use our golf shuttle on Mondays throughout the summer.

The second annual Park to Art Running Race on June 3, which now features a 5K, 10K, and ½ marathon course, will include trail and road running through the China Wall Trail for the longer races and a finish at the Meekerpalooza Art and Music Festival at Ute Park. While you enjoy the afternoon at Meekerpalooza, you can find the second annual Metal Art competition finalists displaying their work. Make sure to vote for your favorite, have lunch and take in all the concerts and activities throughout the afternoon.

ERBM has been working with the Pioneers Healthcare Foundation and the Meeker Chamber of Commerce to create a “Meeker Days” event in conjunction with the OHV Rendezvous. ERBM will be hosting a variety of community activities the weekend of July 14-15 such as yoga in the park, adventure race, day hike, concerts and much more. Many of these events have no fee, but a suggested $5/event donation to the Pioneers Healthcare Foundation is highly recommended. We are thrilled to collaborate with these organizations and encourage giving generously to the Foundation throughout the weekend.

Meeker has great bike trails and a flow course at the Phillip and Dorcas Jensen Memorial Park. Want to learn about bike maintenance, safety, etiquette, riding technique or perhaps just hook up with other enthusiasts for a group ride? This summer, ERBM is hosting a variety of mountain biking workshops, clinics and group rides. Grab your bike and gear and meet us on the trails!

Finally, two closures to be aware of this summer include our annual maintenance shutdown at the Meeker Recreation Center, which will take place Aug. 7-20 for the pool and Aug. 17-20 for the full facility. The extended closure for the pools this year is to recoat the plaster surfaces, which must be preventatively addressed about every 8-12 years. Also, Town Park will be closed throughout the summer as we complete the final phase of improvements to the parking lot, activity areas, and walkways. We look forward to re-opening the park to the community in September.

For more information on any of these events, check out our Summer Line-Up catalog or visit www.MeekerRecDistrict.com.

