ERBM releases 2016 report

MEEKER I The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation & Park District has released its 2016 annual report that highlights the many accomplishments and challenges along with the future outlook for the District.

The report is available to the public on the district’s website (www.MeekerRecDistrict.com) or may be viewed in printed version at district headquarters at the Meeker Recreation Center at 101 Ute Rd. in Meeker.

“We are proud to present this 2016 annual report, which provides an in-depth year in review for our recreation and park district. ERBM is committed to serving our community with quality programming and services throughout the year,” said ERBM Recreation & Park District Executive Director Sean VonRoenn.

