ERBM releases 2017 annual report

MEEKER | The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan (ERBM) Recreation and Park District has released its 2017 annual report that highlights the many accomplishments and challenges along with the future outlook for the district. The report is available to the public on the District’s website (www.ERBMrec.com) or may be viewed in printed version at district headquarters at the Meeker Recreation Center at 101 Ute Rd., in Meeker.
Related Articles
ERBM Basketball Events
January 3, 2014 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I A couple of events are on slate for Friday and next week, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation District in the next 10 days, and both are open to the public. On Friday is […]
Flash mob …
November 8, 2011 Bobby Gutierrez 0
A flash-mob, led by Waldo (dance instructor Kari Jo Stevens) broke out on the courthouse lawn during the annual ERBM Recreation and Park District’s Pumpkin Eats ‘N Treats. Related
Leave a Reply