ERBM’s kids’ triathlon results

MEEKER | The annual Road Rash ‘N Splash Kid’s Triathlon drew nine individual participants and four teams who swam, biked and ran, competing in four different age divisions last Saturday in an event sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Park District.

Athletes in the 7-8 division swam 50 yards, biked two miles and ran a half mile, while the competitors in the 9-10 division swam 100 yards (four lengths of the pool), biked two miles and also ran a half mile. The 11-12 division and 13-14 division each swam 150 yards and each ran one mile, the difference was the older division biked four miles compared to three by the 11-12.

Laps were swum in the Meeker Recreation Center pool, then the competitors biked up Sulphur Creek and running took place around the school campuses.

Wyatt Mortenson won the 13-14 division, while his younger brother Noah won the 11-12 division, the Clatterbaugh brothers Colby and Brendan both finished second behind the Mortenson brothers, respectively.

Kid’s triathlon results

Female 7-8 division

1st: Reagan Clatterbaugh, :24.05

2nd: Jill Ward, :28.25

11-12 Female Team division

1st: The Three Little Pinkies (Natalie Kracht, Hailey Rose, Allie Sanders) :27.05

Male 7-8 division

1st: Jonan VonRoenn, :24.41

2nd: Evan Dunn, :34.05

Male 11-12 division

1st: Noah Mortenson, :25.59

2nd: Brendan Clatterbaugh, :28.57

3rd: Darby Bryns, :29.18

Male 13-14 division

1st: Wyatt Mortenson, :26.05

2nd: Colby Clatterbaugh, :33.41

7-8 Male Team division

1st: Team 1 (Bradley Conrado, Ryan Hanberg, Gavin Allen)

9-10 Male Team division

1st: TTC (Trent Sanders, Tyler Sanders, Connor Rose) :19.32

2nd: The Rapids (Sam Conrado, Cameron Hanberg)

