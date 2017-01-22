Expansion …

MEEKER | The Rio Blanco Fire Protection District is expanding with a new administration office and museum at the corner of Main and Seventh streets. The goal for the district is to support the community in a variety of ways. It is asking any local contractors who may be interested in bidding their specialty on this project to notify the district by email (office@meekerrescue.com) no later than Feb. 17. A list of interested contractors will be compiled and utilized once a bid package is available. The district plans to commence project construction in late March 2017 (weather dependent). “We are looking forward to the building expansion and supporting growth within our community.” Courtesy photo

