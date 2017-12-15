Related Articles
Breakfast with Santa …
December 14, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0
Trysta Welle (right) was not happy about her visit with Santa Claus but her crying didn’t keep her big sister Sarah from getting comfortable and giving Santa their wish list. Related
Summery Santa visitors …
December 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0
Leah Bohlander Photo Winnie Rose (above) and Trevor and Jada Gould (below) went out to see Santa Claus at the Fairfield Center last weekend. It’s a different kind of season when kids are in short […]
Santa’s coming to breakfast
December 2, 2011 Niki Turner 0
MEEKER I The decorations might be up and the shopping underway but for kids it’s hard to believe Christmas is really on the way until they’ve visited with Santa. Related
Leave a Reply