Family-friendly Meekerpalooza has live music, crafts for kids and more

MEEKER | It’s an excellent weekend to hang around in Meeker. Set aside Saturday afternoon for the fifth annual Meekerpalooza, one of the most family-friendly festivals in Colorado.

Kids 10 and under can participate for free in a rock-painting project or create a fairy garden to take home, while parents enjoy a day of live music, a beer garden and the chance to lean back and relax at the beginning of a busy summer season for a $7 entrance fee.

If you feel so inclined, run one of the Park to Art races in the morning—5K, 10K, or half marathon— sponsored by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District. Racers get a free pass to Meekerpalooza and there will be beer and Wendll’s breakfast burritos for runners after the race.

Stock up on fresh produce at the first Meeker Farmers Market of the summer season before heading to Ute Park for Meekerpalooza.

From noon to 9 p.m., Ute Park will be inundated with music, art, food and fun.

Gratify your palate with a Taste of Meeker, prepared by local restauranteurs; enjoy quality beer and wine from Palisade Brewery and Blanco Cellars; and check out arts and crafts from vendors.

Live entertainment begins with original Colorado music from the young Rowdy Rosendahl, followed by Casserole Beans, Josh Rogan, Pistols in Petticoats, Gipsy Moon and headliner Rapidgrass. All the bands have a Colorado connection and a mountain bluegrass style. There will also be a youth talent show. For more detailed information on all the performers, visit meekerpalooza.com.

