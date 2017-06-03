Family-friendly Meekerpalooza has live music, crafts for kids and more

June 3, 2017 Niki Turner Features, Meeker 0

MEEKER | It’s an excellent weekend to hang around in Meeker. Set aside Saturday afternoon for the fifth annual Meekerpalooza, one of the most family-friendly festivals in Colorado.
Kids 10 and under can participate for free in a rock-painting project or create a fairy garden to take home, while parents enjoy a day of live music, a beer garden and the chance to lean back and relax at the beginning of a busy summer season for a $7 entrance fee.
If you feel so inclined, run one of the Park to Art races in the morning—5K, 10K, or half marathon— sponsored by the Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District. Racers get a free pass to Meekerpalooza and there will be beer and Wendll’s breakfast burritos for runners after the race.
Stock up on fresh produce at the first Meeker Farmers Market of the summer season before heading to Ute Park for Meekerpalooza.
From noon to 9 p.m., Ute Park will be inundated with music, art, food and fun.
Gratify your palate with a Taste of Meeker, prepared by local restauranteurs; enjoy quality beer and wine from Palisade Brewery and Blanco Cellars; and check out arts and crafts from vendors.
Live entertainment begins with original Colorado music from the young Rowdy Rosendahl, followed by Casserole Beans, Josh Rogan, Pistols in Petticoats, Gipsy Moon and headliner Rapidgrass. All the bands have a Colorado connection and a mountain bluegrass style. There will also be a youth talent show. For more detailed information on all the performers, visit meekerpalooza.com.

Related Articles

Features

Yoga studio opens in downtown Meeker

January 20, 2017 Niki Turner 0

MEEKER | A new yoga studio is opening in Meeker on Monday. Mountain Charisma proprietor Brittney Shonk is excited to introduce the community to a practice that has had a dramatic impact on her own […]

Features

Tade finishes H-E-B competition 50 pounds lighter

October 27, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0

RANGELY I When former Rangely resident and H-E-B Slimdown Show Down contestant Debi Pearson Tade attended the competition’s red carpet reveal event on Oct. 7, she was 50 pounds lighter than when the Show Down […]

Rangely

Powell’s horse fancy has far-reaching impact

August 4, 2011 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I The Rio Blanco County Fair got underway last weekend with the horse events. Within every event lies a history of volunteerism aimed at making that event a great learning experience for the children. […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply