Family Ice Fishing Day postponed

MEEKER | The Dec. 30, 2017, Family Ice Fishing Day has been rescheduled to Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, due to the mild weather conditions and lack of ice at Lake Avery. Hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the event is free for all ages and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A valid fishing license is required for all participants 16 and older. For more information on the event, visit www.erbmrec.com or the Meeker Recreation Center.
Related Articles
Softball…
June 29, 2016 Bobby Gutierrez 0
ERBM to host baseball, softball clinic
May 14, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER I The Meeker High School Softball and Baseball Clinic will occur on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paintbrush Park Ball Fields for boys and girls in kindergarten through eighth grade and […]
ERBM survey response requested
March 1, 2012 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER | Voice your opinion by completing the ERBM Recreation and Park District survey which was recently placed in mailboxes. Related
Leave a Reply