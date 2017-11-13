FFA chapter holds creed speaking contest; Smith and Moyer receive FFA degrees

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | On Tuesday, Oct. 17 the top 10 creed speakers from the intro to agriculture class competed for the chapter title. These 10 competitors recited the creed and also answered questions from a panel of three judges: Mary Baylie, Becca Nielsen and Katie Day. After evaluating the scores from the judges, the results were as follows: Bentlee Barry, Grace Gibson, Tucker Ercanbrack, Andrew Cox and Jose Garcia received bronze. Colby Clatterbaugh, Cooper Main and Sophia Goedert received silver. Makenna Burke, Marryn Shults and Kirsten Brown received gold. Kirsten Brown was the top creed speaker followed by Marryn Shults. These two will be representing our chapter in the District 1 competition on Nov. 17. The chapter is proud to send our competitors and wish them luck at the district competition. We would also like to thank the judges for taking time to support our chapter.

Also, on Oct. 25-28, our chapter had the honor of sending two of our alumni chapter members to Indianapolis for National Convention on Oct. 25. Jamie Moyer and Jake Smith were able to experience the diversity of FFA across the nation and also received one of the highest FFA honors, the American FFA Degree. This degree is only awarded to the most committed member of FFA, which is shown by the very few members who complete the requirements. Less than 1 percent of all FFA members receive this degree. The requirements are extensive and take an immense amount of effort, the minimum requirements are as follows:

– Received the state degree and have been an active member for the past three years (36 months) and have a record of satisfactory participation in the activities on both the chapter and state level.

– Have satisfactorily completed the equivalent of at least three years (540 hours) of an agricultural education program.

– Have graduated from high school at least 12 months prior to the national convention at which the degree is to be granted.

– Have records of their outstanding supervised agricultural experience program.

– A student after entering agricultural education must have earned and invested a certain amount of money and worked a certain amount of hours.

– Have a record of outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement and have achieved a high school scholastic record of a 2.0 GPA certified by the principal or superintendent.

– Have participated in at least 50 hours of community service within at least three different community activities.

– The FFA members must also undergo an application process before becoming a recipient of the American FFA Degree.

The requirements above are summarized and simplified, but the achievement of the degree is nothing small. Moyer and Smith put in an extensive amount of time and effort. Our chapter is very proud to have two of our past members receive such a high award. Congratulations to Jake Smith and Jamie Moyer.

Like this: Like Loading...