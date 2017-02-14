Ficken~Scoggins Engagement

Mr. and Mrs. Rod Ficken of Rangely, Colo., announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea Ficken, to William Scoggins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scoggins of Rangely, Colo. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Rangely High School and will graduate in April from Fort Lewis College with a degree in business management along with a minor in accounting. Her fiance is a graduate of Rangely High School and will graduate in April from Fort Lewis College with a degree in engineering along with a minor in mathematics. A wedding is planned for May 27, 2017. Courtesy Photo

