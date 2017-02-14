Ficken~Scoggins Engagement February 14, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Engagements, Milestones, Slider 0 Mr. and Mrs. Rod Ficken of Rangely, Colo., announce the engagement of their daughter, Chelsea Ficken, to William Scoggins, son of Mr. and Mrs. Scoggins of Rangely, Colo. The bride-to-be is a graduate of Rangely High School and will graduate in April from Fort Lewis College with a degree in business management along with a minor in accounting. Her fiance is a graduate of Rangely High School and will graduate in April from Fort Lewis College with a degree in engineering along with a minor in mathematics. A wedding is planned for May 27, 2017. Courtesy Photo Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
