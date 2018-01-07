Financial info for small businesses

RBC | Learn about cash flow, financial statements and how to verify financial information. Small business owners, self-employed professionals and start-ups welcome. Free for Chamber of Commerce members, $10 for non-members. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Rangely from 8-10 a.m. at WRBM Recreation Center, and in Meeker from 12-2 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. Call Keely with questions and to RSVP at 970-878-9582.

