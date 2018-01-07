Financial info for small businesses

RBC | Learn about cash flow, financial statements and how to verify financial information. Small business owners, self-employed professionals and start-ups welcome. Free for Chamber of Commerce members, $10 for non-members. Tuesday, Jan. 9 in Rangely from 8-10 a.m. at WRBM Recreation Center, and in Meeker from 12-2 p.m. at Mountain Valley Bank. Call Keely with questions and to RSVP at 970-878-9582.
Related Articles
Biz scholarships available
March 9, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I Rio Blanco County, the Town of Meeker, private investors and the Meeker Chamber of Commerce are offering scholarships for area business owners who are interested in attending an intensive workshop to assist small […]
Chambers name members of the week
August 20, 2010 Special to the Herald Times 0
RBC I This week’s Meeker Chamber Member of the Week is Sam Stranathan. To read the story, go to www.meekerchamber.com. This week’s Rangely Chamber Member of the Week is Kum & Go. For more information, […]
More resources coming to small businesses in RBC
October 20, 2017 Niki Turner 0
RBC | Small businesses in Rio Blanco County (RBC) are about to have easier access to resources through the Colorado Small Business Development Center (SBDC) thanks to a new designation as a Certified Small Business […]
Leave a Reply