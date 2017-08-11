Fire ban lifted in county

Special to the Herald Times
RBC | The fire ban for unincorporated and private lands in Rio Blanco County was lifted Monday, Aug. 7 following recent rains and a positive long term fire weather outlook, according to the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office (RBCSO). The Bureau of Land Management lifted fire restrictions in the Little Snake and White River field offices Aug. 9.
The RBCSO asks that you still use extreme caution with all combustible material and fires. Carelessness can easily cause a wildfire that could threaten the lives and homes of people in our communities.
“A lower fire danger doesn’t mean no fire danger,” said Northwest Unit Fire Management Office Colt Mortenson. “Conditions vary by day and by location, so people still need to be careful and use common sense.”
Practice fire safety:
n Keep campfires small and under control.
n Put your campfires dead out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
n Keep a shovel and water nearby to douse escaped embers.
n Do not park or idle vehicles in tall dry grass. The heat from the vehicle can spark a wildfire.
n Do not allow chains to drag from vehicle or trailers being towed.
n Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.
“We appreciate the public’s cooperation and patience during this summer’s fire restrictions,” Mortenson said.  

