RBC | Wildfire season is here. The U.S. Fire Administration (USFA) is sharing key steps to staying safe during this dangerous season. Follow these tips to reduce your risk from wildfire.

– Make a plan. Find the best two evacuation routes from your home and from your community. Know how you will use them.

– Practice your plan with everyone in your family. If you have a pet, include a leash or carrier in your planning. Practice using both evacuation routes in case one is blocked by smoke or fire.

– Have a communications plan for your family members in case you aren’t together during an evacuation.

– Make an emergency bag. Put essential personal items in the bag so they’ll be ready to grab and go. Include your pet supplies.

– Know ahead of time how you will receive emergency information from officials in your community.

– Keep your roof, gutters, deck and yard clean and green.

– Make a safety zone up to 100 feet around your home by clearing dry leaves, pine needles, branches, and other plant debris.

– Put anything that can burn, such as woodpiles, propane tanks, etc., at least 100 feet away from your home.

– Choose patio furniture and other outdoor items with fire safety in mind.

– Make sure your house number can be easily seen from the road.

Learn more about wildfire safety at usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/wildfire.html.

