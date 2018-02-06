First aid class Saturday, Feb 10 in Meeker

February 6, 2018 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The ERBM Recreation and Park District will be hosting a First Aid/CPA/AED class on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Meeker Recreation Center multipurpose room. Interested individuals 12 years of age and older may register on or before Feb 3 for $30 by calling the Meeker Recreation Center at 970-878-3403. If space allows, registration up until the day of the class will be allowed for $35. The class teaches participants to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing, and first aid emergencies. This class teaches participants the skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person until more advanced medical personnel arrive and take over. A First Aid/CPR/AED certification card is included in the price of the class.

