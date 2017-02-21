First Aid/CPR/AED class March 4

MEEKER | There will be a First Aid/CPR/AED class at the Meeker Recreation Center on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. People 12 and older are invited to learn the skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person until more advanced medical personnel arrive and take over. A First Aid/CPR/AED certification card is included in the price of the class. Class is $30 if registered on or before Feb. 25; $35 if registered after Feb. 25. For more information, call the Meeker Recreation Center at 970-878-3403.
