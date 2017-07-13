First annual Meeker Days and Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous coincide this weekend

MEEKER I On July 14 and 15, Meeker will be offering concerts, horseback trips, yoga on the lawn, mountain bike events, a guided hike and other events for all ages as well as being the site of the sixth annual Wagon Wheel OHV Rendezvous.

There is no admission fee or charge for many of the events at Meeker Days, however, donations will be accepted to assist Pioneers Medical Center in the purchase of a 3D mammography machine. If you would like to donate, donation buckets will be on display at each event throughout the two-day event. Those donating a total of $15 or more will receive a Meeker Days event T-shirt.

Horseback trips will be available on Friday for a set fee. Contact Ripple Creek Lodge (878-4725) or Sable Mountain Outfitters (878-4765) for cost and times for a horseback trip. Mountain bike clinics, taught by Blair Seymour, the development program director and cycling program director for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club, will be available either Friday or Saturday for youth, coaches and adults. These clinics have a set fee; contact ERBM Recreation and Park District for more information and to register (878-3403).

End your Friday with a relaxing yoga session on the courthouse lawn or enjoy happy hour and live music at Chippers.

Saturday is packed full of activities for the whole family. Stop by the Meeker Farmer’s Market to stock up on fresh goodies and handmade items from local and surrounding area businesses. Learn more about the Leave No Trace hiking initiative by joining the hike at Sanderson Hills Park at 8 a.m. The Meeker Recreation Center pool will offer free swimming (encouraged $5 donation—all funds to the Pioneers Healthcare Foundation) from 9-11 a.m. with pool games and an obstacle course.

Starting at 3 p.m., downtown Meeker gets busy. Try your luck at the Meeker version of “The Amazing Race” by joining the Meeker Adventure Dash. Find clues at checkpoints around town where you search for items to scavenge, solve brain teasers, or decode clues to be victorious in the competition. The dash starts at 3 p.m.; interested participants of all ages are asked to meet at the downtown plaza.

Food vendors and a beer/wine garden will be available hosted by MACC and Blanco Cellars and free concerts by the Blue Grass Offenders and Lever Action will be rocking the stage from 3:30-9 p.m. Kids are also invited to join the Kidz Zone and Sportz Zone for bounce houses, a dunk tank, games and more.

50/50 raffles provided by the Pioneers Healthcare Foundation will be played throughout the evening including a Duck Drawing and Horse Races (complete with a mini track and toy horses).

For more details and a full schedule of events, visit meekerrecdistrict.com.

Meeker Days is sponsored by Pioneers Healthcare Foundation, Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation and Park District, and the Meeker Chamber of Commerce.

The OHV Rendezvous begins today, with registration and check-in at the Meeker Golf Course starting at noon. It and continues through Saturday with guided trail rides, an OHV Expo, and a Poker Run which is open to all high clearance 4×4 vehicles on Saturday to raise funds for Rio Blanco County Search and Rescue.

The Poker Run is $5 per hand and $10 per additional card. Participants must be 18 or older to buy poker hands. Cards will be available at the Justice Center parking lot from 8-10 a.m. on Saturday. Cards must be turned in by 4 p.m.

For more information about the Rendezvous, whether to register or to see the full schedule of events, visit wagonwheeltrails.org.

For more information about the Poker Run, contact Bud Ridings at 970-216-6209.

Like this: Like Loading...