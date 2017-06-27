First annual pie contest July 1

RANGELY | All entries must be baked at home from scratch, including the crust. We suggest that pies be baked in disposable containers. Containers will not be returned. Pies should be delivered to the Elks Park Playground Pavilion on Saturday, July 1 between the hours of 12 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. Judging will take place at 3 p.m. There will be a fruit pie and cream pie category as well as an overall people’s choice, there is limit of one pie per category. Pies should be submitted covered. Pies will be judged on taste and originality. Please include the pie recipe with your submission. Cash prizes for first, second and third place. Call 970-675-8211 with any questions.

