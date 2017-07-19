Flash flood watch through this evening

July 19, 2017 Special to the Herald Times County, News Briefs 0

From the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office:

• Flash Flood Watch to include portions of northwest Colorado and northeast Utah, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Central Yampa River Basin and Lower Yampa, Meeker, Rangely, Dinosaur. In northeast Utah, Eastern Uinta Basin and Eastern Uinta Mountains.

• Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding in canyon country, including those dangerous slot canyons, burn scars, and on normally low flow or dry streams and creeks. Water can rise quickly downstream of heavy rain, even when the parent thunderstorm is miles away. Rock and mud slides and high water flowing across roads are also possible which could impact travel. The potential for heavy rainfall exists on Thursday as well.

