Four new school records for Barone MS tracksters

MEEKER | “It will be nice to see some new names and current dates up on the boards,” Barone Middle School track coach Marty Casey said after several of his athletes set four new school records during a meet in Rangely last week. The team will have another opportunity this Saturday in its final meet of the season in Baggs, Wyo.

Although official results were not received by press time, two individual records were set, both by seventh-graders, and two relay records were broken in Rangely, while two other relay records were set earlier in the season, including one at the record-breaking first track meet recently held on Bob King Track in Meeker, the other in Glenwood Springs.

“We had some really good results and a good effort by everybody on the team,” coach Casey said of his team’s performance in Rangely. “The events got better as the day went on.”

Barone Middle School seventh-grader Hailey Knowles set a new record in the discus, with a throw of 81-6 breaking a record set in 1990 by Rianna Watson (79-11.25).

Kelton Turner became Barone Middle School’s fastest seventh-grader when he set the new record (12.02) in the 100-meter dash, beating Toby Casias’ record (12.58, set in 2007) by more than a half-second.

Seventh-graders Ty Goedert, Peter Hanks, Turner and Zach Eskelson teamed up to make one trip around the track in the record time of 54.3 seconds, four-tenths of a second faster than Wilson Hahnenberg, Tyler Hall, Shawn McGraw and Tony Gianinetti did in 1997.

Barone Middle School eighth-grader Colby Clatterbaugh, along with teammates Spud White, Cooper Main, and Jeremy Woodward set a new record (4:06.52) in the 1600-meter relay, breaking a record set by Clatterbaugh’s uncle Brandon Stewart, with teammates Clint Collins, Chris Schram and Bryan Johnson in 1991.

Seventh-graders Rylee Butler, Sarah Kracht, Hadley Franklin and Savannah Mendenhall set the school record in the 800-meter relay on Bob King Track in Meeker, while Brandon Blaisdell, Clatterbaugh, Woodward and White set the 800 medley relay record in Glenwood Springs, a record previously set by this year’s graduating seniors Sheridan Harvey, Casey Turner, Cole Brown and Hunter Garcia in 2013.

Meeker sophomores Megan Shelton, Sydnie Main, Kassie Luce and Gracie Bradfield set the BMS record in the 800 relay when they were in seventh grade.

The young Cowboys will be out to try and set more school records in another state when they compete in Baggs, Wyo., this Saturday.

