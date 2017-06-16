Free Concert …

June 16, 2017

The TANK Center for Sonic Arts kicks off its 2017 season with Sound Circle, an 18-voice women’s a cappella ensemble. Join us for “Widening Circles,” a free concert at Rangely High School on Friday, June 16 at 5 p.m. The concert will last for 70 minutes with no intermission. Meet the artists after the concert. Come and experience the contagious joy of 18 women making music.
Courtesy Photo

