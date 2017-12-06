Free movie night at Meeker VFW Dec. 7

December 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The Meeker VFW Post 5843, the Auxiliary, and American Legion cordially invite the public to attend the showing of “Pearl Harbor.” There will be popcorn. There is no cost, we will accept donations. The place to be is 290 Fourth St. in Meeker on Dec. 7, 2017, at 7 p.m. (1900!)

