Free performance at the TANK Aug. 19

RANGELY | Visiting artist Christina Hildebrandt will demonstrate and perform with crystal singing bowls in The TANK Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12-1 p.m. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. (This demonstration/performance will happen in the last hour of Open Saturday at The TANK.)
