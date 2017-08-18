Free performance at the TANK Aug. 19

August 18, 2017 Special to the Herald Times News Briefs 0

RANGELY | Visiting artist Christina Hildebrandt will demonstrate and perform with crystal singing bowls in The TANK Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12-1 p.m. Admission is free. Everyone is welcome. (This demonstration/performance will happen in the last hour of Open Saturday at The TANK.)

