Fun, Fact and Fitness Fair today

RANGELY | CNCC and the Colorado Workforce Center will be hosting a Fun, Fact and Fitness Fair on Aug. 24 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. This fair is to help CNCC students find out more about what Rangely and surrounding areas have to offer them, i.e: services, shops, food, banking, and attractions. If you would like to have this opportunity to showcase your business, please register by Aug. 18 with CNCC or the Colorado Workforce Center. If you are unable to attend please bring your marketing materials to the Chamber office by Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 12 p.m. and we would be more than happy to help promote. If you have any questions or comments please contact Angie Miller at the Colorado Workforce Center, 970-675-5073, or email angela.miller@state.com.us.
