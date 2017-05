MEEKER | Barone Middle School’s seventh grade math department is hosting a game carnival Tuesday, May 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. There will be games and prizes for all ages, created and built by students. Tickets will be 25¢ each, 1-2 tickets per game. All proceeds will go towards the future STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Lab at the school.

