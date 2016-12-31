Get fit for half price this year…

Alivia Green takes a turn on the new WiBit at the Rangely Recreation Center. The center is offering 50 percent off their annual membership prices from Jan. 2 through Jan. 15. Taking advantage of the half-off rate makes a youth pass $85, a teen pass $100, an adult pass $120 and a family pass $290. All passes are non-refundable. Call 970-675-8211 or drop by 611 S. Stanolind Ave. in Rangely. courtesy photo

