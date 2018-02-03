Get involved in Meeker’s arts and cultural programs

By Robert Amick

Special to the Herald Times

MEEKER | The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council (MACC) has developed a 2018 plan for enhancing a variety of arts and cultural programs on behalf of the community.

Founded in 2010, MACC founders Gary and Laurie Zellers saw a need for providing performing arts programs available for local youth and adult participation. In cooperation with the ERBM Recreation and Park District, the Center Stage Youth Theatrical Group (CSTYG) was organized for 3rd- through 8th-grade youth. In August, youth members may audition for parts in a variety of top-rated Broadway musicals designed for presentation by youth. Following extensive rehearsals and training in the chosen musical, the CSTYG performs three productions in November. The productions have included “Annie, Jr., ” Cinderella, Jr.,” Seussical, the Musical, Jr., ” “Hansel and Gretel, Jr.,” “Alice in Wonderland, Jr.,” “The Little Mermaid, Jr.,” “Shrek, Jr.,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” and a joint production with the Meeker High School Drama Club of “The Wizard of Oz.” Outreach programs for youth thespians included a trip to New York City for performing arts production training,experiencing top-rated Broadway musicals and interacting with stars and production staff of the various musicals. Other outreach programs including attending the University of Colorado at Boulder’s renowned Colorado Shakespeare Festival productions in the summer and talkbacks with actors and directors after the performances.

Future plans include similar offerings at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Colorado Mesa University Theatre Arts programs.

These experiences serve to provide extraordinary performing arts education and experience for the young thespians, and provide a lifelong appreciation for arts and culture. A number of former students have entered into performing arts careers at various universities with great success. Moreover, substantial research indicates that students in the performing arts including instrumental and vocal music, drama and dance, et al, substantially enhance performance and success in rigorous academic programs such as math, physics, chemistry, biological sciences (and even athletics) by stimulating the creative neurological development of the brain.

In 2018, MACC will be seeking to upgrade the annual Meeker Palooza Music and Arts Festival held in early June at the Downtown Meeker area with added and popular musical groups, children’s activities and community activities.

Other future programs sponsored in cooperation with the Old West Heritage Culture Center of the Rio Blanco County Historical Society and the ERBM Recreation and Park District, and the Meeker Main Street Program include possibly restoring the community concerts with top-rated touring professional artists and groups, the “Curtain Call” Community Theatre Group for adult and youth productions, dinner theater and many other cultural offerings.

MACC invites the participation of youth and adult community members to help provide these very worthwhile programs for the benefit of the community.

MACC will meet on Monday, Feb. 5, at 6:30 p.m. at the Old West Heritage Culture Center, 517 Park Ave. All are welcome and encouraged to participate.For more information, contact MACC President Gary Zellers at 970 878-0554 or on Facebook.

Like this: Like Loading...