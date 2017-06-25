Get your 4th of July parade float entries in

MEEKER | The annual parade during Range Call, hosted by the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, will be held in downtown Meeker on Main Street starting at 10 a.m. It will begin on Seventh and Main streets and will conclude at Fourth and Main streets. Anyone can enter the parade—whether you are an individual, an organization, a business or a vehicle with a message! Just fill out the Parade Entry Form 2017 and send it to the Chamber of Commerce by June 30. It’s free! Visit meekerchamber.com or call 878-5510.
