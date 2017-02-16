Girl Scout Cookie Booth Saturday

MEEKER | Meeker Girl Scouts’ Cookie Booth will be Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. (or until sold out) at the Meeker High School lobby (in association with the Rec Center’s 5th-6th grade boys’ basketball games). Most cookies are $4/box.
