Girl Scouts …

June 20, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

The Meeker Girl Scouts had their bridging ceremony recently, in which girls officially move from one level to the next in Girl Scouts. There are designated activities that must be completed by the girls prior to bridging. “We are excited for them,” said troop leader Kendra Brown. courtesy photo

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Girl Scouts

November 6, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | The Meeker Girl Scouting program is in search of volunteers. “We would love to be able to grow Girl Scouting in Meeker but need the community’s help in doing so. Girl Scouts builds […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply