Givers … December 21, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0 Thank you to those who donated to the Christmas military boxes given to the 82nd Airborne Alpha Company 127th AEB. Meeker-native Sergeant Benjamin Gerloff is shown far right. Contributions were received from Antler Taxidermy and Professionals of Africa Hunting Safaris, Bolton Construction, Meeker Assembly of God, Moody Construction and Sons, Natural Soda, Petrox Resources, Rocky Mountain Hair Benders, Wendll’s, Clare Balloga, Shawn and Misty Bolton, Gayla Carstens, Joe and Evalyn Carstens, Mike Clark, Mindy Clark, Rodney and Suzanne Gerloff, Gerald and Karen LaBonte, Mike and Stella McGruder, Doug and Shannon Moody, Matt and Shawnie Moody, Nick and Chelsey Moody, Ryan and Dawn Pozorski and Bill and Donna Wille. COURTESY PHOTO Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related Christmas Military BoxesGiving Back
Leave a Reply