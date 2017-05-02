Golf winners…

May 2, 2017 Bobby Gutierrez Meeker, Sports 0

Jill Massey, Kyle Hooks and Ted Relihan had a higher handicap than 2016 Meeker men’s club champion Lex Collins and his teammates Buk Bowman and Jason Mack in the 27-hole three-person scramble tournament, but it was the club champ’s team who was given the gross score title, after the two teams tied and no playoff was played. The next tournament will be the Two-man scramble May 13.

