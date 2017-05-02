Golf winners…

Related Articles
Junior golfers…
August 7, 2012 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I Thirty-four junior golfers played in the annual Meeker Junior Golf tournament, sponsored by the ERBM Recreation and Park District held Monday last at the Meeker Golf Course, featuring golfers from Meeker, Rangely, Craig, […]
Winners crowned in Meeker Frostbite Golf Tournament
October 30, 2008 Special to the Herald Times 0
MEEKER — The end-of-season Frostbite Golf Tournament was held Oct. 19 at the Meeker Golf Course with 18 golfers participating in the two-person division and 16 participating in the couples division. Related
Meeker Golf Course hosts 30 couples; out-of-towners prevail
August 14, 2015 Bobby Gutierrez 0
MEEKER I “It was the biggest couples tournament we have had in five or six years,” Meeker Golf Course manager Scott Bowman said about the annual tournament. “We had a great turnout, especially from out-of-town […]
Leave a Reply