Gone Fishin’ …

February 2, 2018 Special to the Herald Times Meeker 0

Family Ice Fishing day, hosted by ERBM Recreation and Park District and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, was held on Saturday, Jan. 27 at Lake Avery. One hundred ninety-four people took part in the day and enjoyed the great weather and fishing and lunch served by the Lions Club. ERBM STAFF PHOTO

Related Articles

No Picture
Meeker

Register now for baseball, softball

February 27, 2016 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER I The Eastern Rio Blanco Metropolitan Recreation & Park District will not be offering youth baseball or softball (9 years and older) this summer, but will instead be supporting Little League. All registration for […]

No Picture
Meeker

First free concert Friday

June 16, 2011 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | The 2011 Summer Entertainment Series, sponsored by ERBM, kicks off this Friday, June 17 on the courthouse lawn with a free concert by the Boulder-based eight-piece Latin dance band, Onda (Spanish for “vibe”). […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply