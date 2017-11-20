Google-ize Rangely and Meeker Nov. 30 and Dec. 6

Special to the Herald Times

RBC | For two days per town (beginning Nov. 30 in Rangely and Dec. 6 in Meeker) Rio Blanco County communities will get Google-ized. The goal is to get 25 businesses or more verified on Google My Business and trained in online marketing.

The program has three components:

– One on One Google My Business consultations in the business location.

– Free lab to help get your Google My Business verified

– Three hour workshop, “Is Your Business Google-ized”

All events are free to attend but registration is required for the workshop, which is held in conjunction with the chambers of commerce and the Small Business Development Corporation (SBDC).

As a special bonus, the Google business photographer will be in both towns to do 360 Google virtual tours. This is a fee-based program that adds a virtual tour to your Google listings both in maps and search. Let people see inside your business. This has proven to increase customers who are not familiar with your business.

Businesses that have complete business information online are twice as likely to be considered reputable by consumers. When people can find info about local dentists, dry cleaners, and your business, our community becomes even stronger.

Sandi Sturm, the Inbound Marketing Specialist with Inbound Train says, “Google has announced that businesses that are not verified in Google My Business can be negatively affected in Google search rankings. We want to make sure that does not happen.”

Starting on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Sandi and her partner, Wayne Sturm, a certified Google trusted photographer, will be walking the streets of Meeker and working one on one with local businesses to get their listings verified and optimized. “Four out of five consumers use a search engine to find local information, yet only 37 percent of small businesses have claimed their listing. We are here to raise that number, “said Wayne Sturm.

Inbound Train has partnered with Google, the Meeker Chamber of Commerce, Rangely Area Chamber of Commerce and SBDC to help every business in Meeker get online and #OnTheMap—for free. Learn more at the chamber websites: meekerchamber.com and rangelychamber.com.

Like this: Like Loading...