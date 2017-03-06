Guest Column: Dear Miss Know It All

March 6, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Features, Opinion 0

By Laurie Ward
Special to the Herald Times
RANGELY | EDITOR’S NOTE: Laurie Ward is a fifth grader at Parkview Elementary in Rangely. Ward has been producing an advice column titled Miss Know-It-All. She was inspired to create the column by the book “Dork Diaries.” Ward says she responds to the questions she receives from fellow students based on what she thinks and feels would be the best answer, and occasionally asks her parents, for help. Her teacher, Dana Forbes, describes her as “gifted in art, music and dance” and says she received national recognition for her fundraising efforts to raise money for cancer research and a cure by organizing bake sales during parent-teacher conferences. The Herald Times is pleased to share Laurie’s column here in our op-ed pages. Good advice is good advice, regardless of your age.

Dear Miss Know It All:
I am mad at myself for having one B in my grades. it is in music, and that is my least favorite subject. what can I do to calm myself down?
From Alex
Dear Alex: I think you are doing amazing! you have the same grades I do, and I’m not mad… I have one B too. Curse you math! But even though you have one B and want to do better, be good to yourself. Those are terrific grades. I’m happy for you. I hope you feel better!
Miss Know It All
Dear Miss Know It All:
People are being really mean to me. I want to do something, but I’m scared I’ll get into trouble. What should I do?
From Crazy Cool Lady
Dear Crazy Cool Lady: I’m sorry, that must suck. Try telling them to stop, if that doesn’t work, try one more time, and if they still do it, then tell a teacher. If you have a teacher that won’t really do anything, then tell the principal. He will make sure to put a stop to what is happening.
Miss Know It All

Related Articles

No Picture
County

‘Father of Glenwood Canyon’s I-70 project’ recalls experience

January 15, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | To say that the contribution of Meeker resident R. A. “Dick” Prosence to Colorado has been enormous would be an understatement. A former civil engineer for Colorado Department of Highways (CDOH, which became […]

Features

Dinosaur, Ute Tribal Council revisit casino discussion

December 24, 2016 Niki Turner 1

RANGELY | The mayor of Dinosaur, Colo., and several representatives from the Ute Tribal Council came before the Rangely board of trustees Dec. 13 seeking support for a proposed casino to be built in the […]

Features

Byers family has long history in Rangely

May 4, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I “I’m thankful for two things, wrinkles don’t hurt and you don’t have to be good at golf to enjoy it,” said Gordon Byers after his retirement in Rangely. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*