Guest Column: Dear Miss Know It All

RANGELY | EDITOR’S NOTE: Laurie Ward is a fifth grader at Parkview Elementary in Rangely. Ward has been producing an advice column titled Miss Know-It-All. She was inspired to create the column by the book “Dork Diaries.” Ward says she responds to the questions she receives from fellow students based on what she thinks and feels would be the best answer, and occasionally asks her parents, for help. Her teacher, Dana Forbes, describes her as “gifted in art, music and dance” and says she received national recognition for her fundraising efforts to raise money for cancer research and a cure by organizing bake sales during parent-teacher conferences. The Herald Times is pleased to share Laurie’s column here in our op-ed pages. Good advice is good advice, regardless of your age.

Dear Miss Know It All:

I am mad at myself for having one B in my grades. it is in music, and that is my least favorite subject. what can I do to calm myself down?

From Alex

Dear Alex: I think you are doing amazing! you have the same grades I do, and I’m not mad… I have one B too. Curse you math! But even though you have one B and want to do better, be good to yourself. Those are terrific grades. I’m happy for you. I hope you feel better!

Miss Know It All

Dear Miss Know It All:

People are being really mean to me. I want to do something, but I’m scared I’ll get into trouble. What should I do?

From Crazy Cool Lady

Dear Crazy Cool Lady: I’m sorry, that must suck. Try telling them to stop, if that doesn’t work, try one more time, and if they still do it, then tell a teacher. If you have a teacher that won’t really do anything, then tell the principal. He will make sure to put a stop to what is happening.

Miss Know It All

