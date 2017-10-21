{GUEST COLUMN} Recycling: making it a habit

By KAYE SULLIVAN

RBC | I’m attempting to instill better recycling habits in our house hold. After residing in Boulder County for a while where zero waste was drilled into us, we’ve fallen into bad habits of just tossing stuff that can and should be recycled. Thus, I’ve researched Meeker resources for recycling and trash disposal that might help you too.

Landfills across the USA are reaching capacity and often leak toxic substances which leads to finding more landfill space. When toxic items, including everyday items like paint and batteries, go into landfills, they can create hazardous gases and potentially impact nearby water sources. All this costs money, mostly to tax payers.

Many used items like paper, plastic and aluminum cans can be repurposed into new products when sent to the right location. Different recycling streams handle different items. On the bottom of most plastic containers, you’ll see a triangle logo with a number that indicates the grade of plastic. This numbering system assists recyclers in appropriate sorting.

Proper recycling requires time and effort. Meeker does not offer a “mixed use” approach where you can throw everything into one recycling bin. But, it does have a free 24/7 recycling center at 109 Third St. that handles many common household items. Electronics, appliances and other items can be left for a small fee.

So, don’t trash that box or any cardboard. Just flatten it and drop off at the Recycle Center along with white paper, newspapers, aluminum cans, and plastics #1 and #2. Essentially #1 includes soda bottles, water bottles and food packaging. #2 includes packaging for detergents, milk containers, hair care products, etc.

Set up a home system where you can sort your stuff by category then drop it off wherever you want. Questions? Contact Lee Overton at 970-683-8219, appointed by the Town Board to operate the center.

Used tires can go to the Rio Blanco County Landfill, 1496 CR 72 (near Piceance Creek turnoff on Highway 64) for $4 and up, depending on size. They also take asphalt, bricks, scrap metal and even junk vehicles plus commercial waste. Fees are charged based on the category and weight. Find more detailed information at the County’s website or call 970-878-9590.

Remember: nothing toxic or hazardous, no ammunition, chemicals, or electronics. Also, dispose in your own county and please do not dump stuff on public lands or private property.

That still leaves some major categories of unwanted stuff like clothing, books, magazines and household goods. These are hard to recycle, but you can donate them and I’ll have some suggestions about that in the future.

