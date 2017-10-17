Guided meditation classes in October

MEEKER | Guided meditation class Oct. 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hugus Building, 592 Main St. Ste. 1. $5 for the class. Come relax and enjoy an evening of letting things go. Bring a yoga mat and/or meditation pillow if you have them. Classes taught by Stefanie Nielsen. Sponsored by Vital Awareness.

