VERNAL | Gun and knife show in Vernal, Utah, March 18-19 at the Uintah Conference Center, 313 E. 200 S. Open to the public. Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission $5, proceeds donated to Buckskin Hills Shooting Area. Contact vknifeshow@gmail.com or call Bill Lewis at 435-781-1848 or Carney Pace at 435-247-2254 for more information.

