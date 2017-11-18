Handling the Holidays grief workshop

November 18, 2017 Special to the Herald Times Meeker, News Briefs 0

MEEKER | The holidays can be a difficult time of year when grieving the death of a loved one. HopeWest invites you to a free information session that will provide ideas for self-care, new traditions and memorializing your loved one. Thursday, Nov 30 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Meeker Library meeting room. Entrance off Main Street. This free program is open to all adults in our community who are grieving the death of a loved one. For more information contact Solveig at 970-878-9383 or email solson@hopewestco.org

Related Articles

Features

Do you remember Sleepy Cat’s scones? Now you can make them at home!

December 11, 2016 Niki Turner 1

MEEKER | “You have to have the scones. They’re the best.” I can’t tell you how many times I heard that about the famous homemade scones served for many years at Sleepy Cat Lodge and […]

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply