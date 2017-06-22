Hang gliding event draws more than 20 competitors

June 22, 2017 Niki Turner County, Features, Rangely 0

hangglider launch
A competitor at the 2017 Dinosaur Open hang gliding event prepares to launch from Cliff Ridge near Dinosaur. The event continues through Saturday. René harden photo

DINOSAUR | Concerns that the Dead Dog fire would disrupt the Dinosaur Open 2017 hang gliding competition did not come to pass.
More than 20 competitors took to the launch site at Cliff Ridge on Blue Mountain, northwest of Dinosaur starting Sunday, June 18. The competition continues through Saturday, June 24.
The competitors are launching each day around noon, and depending on the direction of the winds, landing in one of five designated landing areas: Craig, Hayden, Maybell, Meeker and Rangely.
The launch site is the best location for spectators. Specific directions to the launch site are available at www.dinosaur17.com.

Related Articles

Features

Joy Surveying Company joins forces with SGM

January 17, 2017 Special to the Herald Times 0

MEEKER | Long-time Meeker business Joy Surveying Company (JSC) recently announced it is joining forces with SGM, an engineering, surveying and consulting firm based in Glenwood Springs. JSC is proud to have provided responsive survey, […]

Features

Perlmutter makes stop in Meeker to talk about governor’s race

May 15, 2017 Reed Kelley 0

MEEKER | Colorado’s 7th Congressional District Congressman Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Arvada) visited Meeker Sunday. A meet and greet for him was held at the Elk Mountain Inn Café. Perlmutter announced early last month that he […]

Features

For the sake of the call

March 15, 2012 Hallie Blunt 0

RANGELY I “Always there, always ready” is the motto of the National Guard. Its members, exemplary men and woman devoted to serving and protecting our country, back their words with their actions. Related

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply