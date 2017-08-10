Happy 133rd birthday

RBC | With this week’s edition, the Rio Blanco Herald Times begins its 133rd year of continuous operation.

The newspaper published it’s first edition on Aug. 15, 1885, under the auspices of James Lyttle. That first paper was a four-pager that cost 10¢.

The Herald Times is the county’s oldest business, and one of the oldest newspapers in the state of Colorado.

Here’s to another 133 years dedicated to providing reliable, fair, local news coverage for the residents of Rio Blanco County.

Thank you to our advertisers and subscribers for your continued support!

